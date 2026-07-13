I-70 from Prospect to Emanuel Cleaver II to be closed for 11 months in 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major stretch of Interstate 70 will be closed for nearly all of next year as Project I-70 continues in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that I-70 from Prospect Avenue to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard will be closed for 11 months in 2027 to complete mainline work on the interstate.

Crews will work on adding a fourth eastbound I-70 thru lane, replacing the mainline I-70 bridges, and reconstructing the mainline I-70 at Benton Boulevard and Jackson Avenue.

Explaining the reasons behind closing the highway, MoDOT wrote on its website, "Closing I-70 to perform the work maximizes safety for motorists, pedestrians, and workers and minimizes overall inconvenience to motorists and the local community."

MoDOT says traffic will be "detoured to adjacent interstates" and that "nearly all city crossroads along the corridor" will not be closed as crews continue their work.

The agency says it will continue to work with the city and KCATA, among other partners, to plan for and mitigate traffic on regional and local roads.

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