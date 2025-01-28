Watch Now
I-70 WB shut down at Noland Road after wrong-way fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died after a wrong-way crash on I-70 WB near Noland Road overnight.

Independence Police were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. on a crash.

The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling the wrong-way on I-70, which caused several crashes.

One of those crashes is fatal.

A total of three vehicle and a semi were involved.

One driver suffered severe injuries, two others minor injuries.

The Accident Investigation Team is on scene conducting an investigation. They are still working the scene.

I-70 WB is closed at Noland Road. Crews hope to re-open the interstate after 6 a.m.

This is a developing story, and we'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

