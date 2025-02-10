'I believe they'll be back': Chiefs super fan looks ahead after Super Bowl LIX loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans are looking to the future after the Chiefs 40-22 loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I believe they'll be back," Bob Green told KSHB 41 following the game.

"Caveman Bob," as his friends call him, welcomed eight friends into his impressive man cave. Lots of chips, dip, and BBQ are among the ways Kansas Citians celebrate Super Bowl Sunday.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Bob Green

"You have to have variety when you have a lot of people," Green said. "I built this place for me, but also for my friends to enjoy."

Green drew names out of a hat to determine which friends would attend his last-minute Super Bowl watch party.

His man cave caught the attention of Chris Brown, a Chiefs Coach Andy Reid look-alike.

He jokingly told KSHB 41 his friends say he is the skinny Andy Reid.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Chris Brown

"I don't know, Brown said. "Maybe Bob was desperate to have me. This is a tremendous thing to have something that people will talk about forever. This is something that our kids will remember to tell their grandkids some day. I watched this guy called Patrick Mahomes and Kelce and all these players."

While the Chiefs organization works on their plan for next season, Green and his friends are optimistic, even with Sunday's unpleasant outcome.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Chiefs fans look to the future following loss in Super Bowl LIX.

"Obviously, today's game wasn't positive, and the outcome is not what we wanted at all," Green said. "We're not going to win every single time. But the fact that we've won three of the last six Super Bowls is pretty impressive.”