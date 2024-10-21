'I delete a whole boatload every day': Voters say they're tired of campaign text messages

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Voters preparing for the 2024 presidential election have noticed an increase in the number of text messages coming from candidates, campaigns, PACs, and unknown sources.

"Seriously, I delete a whole boatload every day — at least 10 to 12," Meredith Mau, a Johnson County resident, said.

“I think the question is who’s actually sending these messages,” Andrew Kling said,

Former U.S. Kansas Rep. Kansas Kevin Yoder participated in nine elections from 2002 to 2018.

He didn’t use text message much, but offered insight into why campaigns are using it now.

He said text messages are cheaper than printing and mailing flyers. Messages are also cheaper than buying commercial airtime on TV and radio. Campaigns know their messages are directly reaching voters and they can better track how voters engage with the message by including a website link.

"They are always trying to find cost-effective ways to reach voters to share their message," Yoder said. "They want to explain why they’re the better candidate."

Yoder said there is a fine line where the text messages can become more annoying than helpful.

"Who wants an unsolicited text message, right? Multiple times a day. I get why it’s frustrating for voters," Yoder said. "It’s frustrating for me."

Yoder presumed most campaigns receive phone numbers from election offices via public information requests related to voter registration rolls.

He suggests not putting your cellphone number on you voter registration information.

The Federal Communications Commission allows campaigns to send unsolicited text messages when the sender types the message by hand.

Automated text messages can only go to people who signed up to receive them.

Voters can opt out of either kind of message by replying "STOP."

To report text messages as spam, voters can forward the message to 7726 (which spells SPAM).

"I’ve got to remember eyes on the prize, what we’re here to do, what we’re here to decide, and try to float above it and not let it bother me too much," Kling said.

One Johnson County voter was unbothered by the text messages.

"I also see the urgency in it, so I’m not really bothered," Elizabeth Olmo-Lee said. "I skim and take whatever action I need to or not and go on."

