‘I refuse to be held hostage': Egg prices force Overland Park restaurant to raise its own chickens

Later this year, The Wooden Spoon will offer farm-to-table eggs on the menu at its two Overland Park locations. Currently, the breakfast restaurant serves eggs from a supplier at market price.

Co-owner Tina Yake had to change her menus because of an egg shortage that increased prices from her supplier.

“I refuse to be held hostage,” she said.

Yake said a case of 180 eggs used to cost her $38. Now, the price is close to $100, but it spiked to $150 a few months ago.

This year, she’s partnering with Fyler Farm near Kingsville, Missouri, to raise chickens specifically to produce eggs for her restaurants. She hopes to get her first delivery in June or July.

“We control our own egg supply and will be fully relying on what we produce,” Yake explained. “This way, come the following year, if the plans go well, and the bird flu comes around, we’re not going to get affected by that, hopefully.”

Yake estimates the new approach will bring the cost of a case of eggs under $30.

“If restaurants have another avenue to get their products from, instead of just the standard supply chain, that gives them a little more flexibility,” said Jeremy Fyler, of Fyler Farms.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids visited The Wooden Spoon Tuesday. She told Yake she’s working on several measures in Washington, D.C. to help restaurants and consumers.

Davids supports the proposed Healthy Poultry Assistance and Indemnification Act, which would provide financial assistance to farmers who lose chickens to the avian flu.

She also urged federal agriculture leaders to invest in animal health and rehire or retain employees researching avian flu.

“I’m doing what I can to not just get down to the bottom of what’s the actual issue, but also how do we bring these costs down for folks,” Davids said.

Shoppers told KSHB 41 News they’ve noticed prices go up. One mother admitted she cut back on eggs in her grocery budget.

“Less eggs, sure, bummer, but it’s an easy cut to make when you’re doing the numbers,” said Abbey Erwin.

“We paid as high as $6.99 for a dozen,” said Wayne Giles.

Yake hopes her new approach leads to some stabilization with or without help from the government.

