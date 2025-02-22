‘I think the time is running out’: Missouri House Speaker Jon Patterson on stadium funding deals

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

The speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives announced Thursday he’s brokered a meeting next week to discuss public funding options for Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals stadium projects.

Speaker Jon Patterson, a Republican from Lee’s Summit, will connect Governor Mike Kehoe and state senate leaders with Jackson County legislators Sean Smith and Manny Abarca in Jefferson City on Wednesday. Other legislators may also attend.

“What I can tell you is, I think the time is running out,” Patterson said Thursday. “I think it is time for a plan and a course of action.”

In April 2024, voters denied a proposal to extend an existing sales tax to help pay for the Royals to build a new stadium in downtown Kansas City and to help the Chiefs renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Since then the teams have been exploring options, including moving their stadiums to Kansas.

The Kansas governor signed a new law last summer beefing up the state’s STAR Bond program. Those incentives would fund up to 70 percent of a new stadium. The law expires June 30 unless lawmakers extend it.

“I do want to reiterate I do think this is going to be something that has to happen at the county first and then the state came come in,” Patterson said.

He put pressure on Abarca, Smith and other local leaders to place a new question on November’s ballot asking Jackson County voters to commit tax dollars to the project. He said that needs to happen before the state will create a funding package for the teams.

“That could happen early next year, I believe, but we need to have an assurance that Jackson County is all in,” Patterson said.

Smith and Abarca reassured that they were all in.

“There are a lot of folks who are ready, willing, and able to commit that Jackson County voters get a great deal and that we help preserve the economic engine these teams represent in Missouri,” Smith said. “We want to make this happen.”

Abarca said the county would like more promises from the state ahead of a ballot question.

“I’m going to be curious to see what the state is going to have in competition to the state of Kansas,” he said.

Representative Mark Sharp, a Democrat from Kansas City, doesn’t expect Wednesday’s meeting to finalize a deal. He sees it as a jumpstart to a longer process.

“I am hopeful that our Jackson County legislature can figure out a way to work together, to work with the community, to work with the two organizations involved to get something that is amendable on the ballots, get that passed, and I think you’ll see a big appetite from the state to want to help where it can,” Sharp explained.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. is not expected to attend Wednesday’s meeting. He released the following statement saying the only publicly funded project he’d support is one that also addresses community needs.

For decades, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals have been central to Jackson County’s identity. They are more than sports teams—they are a source of pride, a reflection of our community’s unity, and a celebration of our shared history. With world-class facilities and the unparalleled support of Jackson County residents, these teams have built a legacy that we are committed to preserving.





Keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Jackson County for generations to come is a top priority. However, any agreement must be fair, equitable, and designed to serve the best interests of our residents. These taxpayers have consistently supported the teams, and they deserve solutions that honor their investment and ensure long-term benefits for our community.







Historically, and even today, Jackson County has shouldered the overwhelming majority of taxpayer funding for these teams, providing well over 90% of the public investment in their success. Currently, that means Jackson County taxpayers are contributing more than $50 million annually to support these stadiums and operations. As we consider their future, it is essential to ensure that any new agreement is fair and reflects the significant investment our residents continue to make.







At the same time, we must not lose sight of the real and serious challenges facing our community. As we work to secure the long-term future of these teams, we must also address some of our community's most pressing needs. Any solution must not only ensure that the Chiefs and Royals continue to call Jackson County home but also provide meaningful progress on the issues that matter most to our residents.







Our team has maintained open communication with both organizations. In recent months, much of our engagement has been with the Chiefs, while we have respected the City of Kansas City’s publicly stated desire to take the lead in conversations with the Royals. At the same time, we remain open to discussions with all parties to ensure that Jackson County’s interests are fully represented.







We have gained valuable insights from past negotiations, especially the difficulties of reaching practical outcomes when efforts lack alignment. As we move forward, it is crucial for all stakeholders to collaborate in developing well-considered, unified solutions. I appreciated my thoughtful discussions with former Governor Mike Parson on this issue and look forward to continuing them with Governor Mike Kehoe. Additionally, I am committed to working closely again with Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee and all members of the Legislature to craft a solution that respects everyone’s contributions and needs.







Ultimately, I will support additional taxpayer funding only if, and when, an agreement is reached that is fair, equitable, and delivers tangible benefits to Jackson County residents. This process is about honoring the proud legacy of the Chiefs and Royals while building a future that strengthens our community and addresses the broader needs of our residents.” Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr.

