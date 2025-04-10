'I want to be somebody big': Students thrive at tuition-free career academy

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Me 2 You Career Academy just moved to Raytown and expanded from an 800-square-foot location in Kansas City to a 35,000-square-foot facility.

They're growing their programs and reaching more students while continuing to offer tuition-free medical training.

“I know I want to become somebody big in the world,” said Shirley Kariuki, a student at the academy.

It’s her second course with the organization.

She first earned a phlebotomy certificate. She’s studying to become a medical assistant and it's all free.

“That is a very big, big deal, especially in the economy we live in,” Kariuki said.

“We want to make sure they can focus on home and school at the same time without the stress of student loan debt,” said Chickoiyah Brown, CEO and founder of M2Y Career Academy.

The organization itself was once just a dream.

“It's an emotional feeling when you sit back and look at where you were and where I am today,” Brown said. “We’re trying to bring the love back into healthcare.”

A love the Raytown Chamber fully supports.

“Healthcare is continuing to grow and change,” said Jourdan Price, chair of the Raytown Chamber. “There’s never going to be too many healthcare workers.”

Brown said her focus is on the students and pouring into them. She wants them to know they can be her story if the want to be.

Hundreds of students like Shirley have already made that choice.

“It gives me grace, and also that little push to keep going,” said Kariuki.

