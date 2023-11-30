'I was in tears': Blue Springs High School band students surprised with trip to Ireland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Blue Springs High School Golden Regiment will take their talents overseas to Ireland where they'll perform in the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Like Olympic athletes winning a gold medal, Blue Springs students were rewarded on Thursday for a recent competition performance in Indianapolis, but that wasn't the only celebration.

The band room erupted when Ireland’s Consul General Robert Hull gave the announcement, congratulating them on their success.

"No, I had no idea," said junior Kya Cease.

Band has been a part of Cease's life since she was 11 years old. In her four years with the Golden Regiment, she's traveled with them to different performances. Some were more solemn than others.

"When I was a sophomore, we got to go to Hawaii for Pearl Harbor, and that was another extremely incredible experience," Cease said.

Thursday's announcement was different.

"I was in tears," Cease said. "I’m a bit of an emotional person, just thinking about next year and the people before us that built the foundation for us."

It's emotional for the Golden Regiment's fearless leader, Tim Allshouse, too.

"I would never have, you know, thought about this opportunity," Allshouse said. "I loved band when I was in it, and thought I wanted to be a band director, and hoped I could be kinda decent at what I was doing. So, to have an opportunity to do this is really special."

The dozens of faces in shock and echos of cheers says it all. It's obvious the kids love the band and the staff who support them.

"Even though we have some hard days, they are always there to push us," Cease said.

The experience and memories will stick with them longer than the medals will.

"I’m excited to see what other friendships come along," Cease said.

