'I wasn't prepared for today's snow': Parents and teachers pivot to Plan B amid early dismissal

Several school districts risked going to school on Monday, quickly changed course and decided to have an early dismissal.

Schools respond to snowy conditions with early dismissals

Kansas City Public Schools made their call around 10 a.m. The district rolled out its dismissals in three tiers: high school first, and then elementary and middle schools.

Students getting in their parents cars at noon is an unusual sight at Border Star Montessori. But with Kansas City’s unpredictable weather, teachers there thankfully had a plan.

“We’re trying to send all these kids home, and make sure that they are safe on the road with their parents,” said Denise Delfin Ruiz, a teacher at the school.

After all her students were with their parents, Delfin Ruiz had to go pick up her own child from a different school district in the area.

“My husband helps, but like today, he’s gonna be at work," she said. "So I’m gonna have to just figure it out. I just called the school and tell them to wait for me until I’m off.”

Some parents waiting in the pick-up line were relieved they were off work Monday or they had grandparents in town who could help babysit.

“It’s a challenge," Dan Margolis, a parent, said. "We’re just really lucky we have our grandparents in town to help out in a blue moon, but I sympathize a lot with those parents who don’t have access to that kind of support."

And for others, they had to pivot to Plan B.

“They’re gonna stay home with me, probably watch too much TV and I’m gonna work,” said Kristen Ewing, another parent. “Normally I feel like it canceled the night before, but I wasn’t prepared for today’s snow.”

Not to mention the roads getting to the pick-up line also were a concern.

“I don’t feel like the city was quite prepared for all the snow," Cerwin Griffin, a parent, said. "But, I mean, I see they’re working on it now. I’m pretty sure it’ll be better in like a couple hours.”

But despite the headache of Mother Nature and all her antics, parents and teachers are relieved their kids are safe.

“I’m trying to enjoy it. I mean I don’t love it, but what can we do?” said Delfin Ruiz.

