'ICE Out for Good': About 1,000 demonstrators attend vigil, protest against ICE

Around a thousand Kansas City community members gathered to host a vigil and a peaceful protest at Mill Creek Park on January 10.

The vigil and protest came days after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

The gathering was a vigil for all victims of ICE and a demonstration against the government agency. At the protest, people held signs that read, "Melt ICE" and "Justice for Renee."

Demonstrators led chants that said, "No hate. No fear. Immigrants are welcome," which was met with several passerby's honking as they drove toward the Plaza.

Walter Michner was protesting. He said every Saturday he sets up at Mill Creek Park to protest, but this Saturday felt different.

"It gives me hope for hope," said Michner.

Several local organizations participated in the event that was led by Boots on the Ground Midwest.

Nancy Mays is a member of Boots on the Ground Midwest and said while Good's death was the latest the vigil represents numerous deaths, including those that aren't physical.

"Her death needs to be thought of in the broader context of all of the deaths that have happened with ice. That mean like death of families that have been ripped apart. Death of dreams and hopes so we’re here to kid of mourn all of that," Mays said.

Good’s death sparked division across the country as video’s spread online. The question on whether or not the shooting was justified is still debated online.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting and Good's death.

On January 8, Vice President JD Vance spoke to the media about the events that took place in Minneapolis.

He said Good's choice to move her car toward law enforcement officers was a threatening act.

"I can believe that her death is a tragedy while also recognizing that it's a tragedy of her own making," Vance said.

On the same day, KSHB 41 spoke with a former law enforcement agent, who's also led trainings in use of force and firearms for both Kansas and Missouri agencies.

His expertise led him to draw a similar conclusion to Vance, that the shooting was justified.

"He had to make a split-second decision to protect himself," Charles Stephenson said.

At the peaceful protest, demonstrators said the actions of the ICE agent was violent and unjustified.

"When I saw what happened this week, it was heartbreaking to me. Somebody that was a peaceful protestor, having a gun pulled on them. Being shot in the face is beyond the pale of what’s acceptable in this country," said Ron Griffin as he protested in the park.

He said while this sets the United States back, he still has faith in the country.

"I have not lost all faith in our country. We can pull this back but we need people to wake up and see what’s going on and start choosing the constitution and the country over their party," said Griffin.

The vigil and peaceful protest lasted several hours with some demonstrations starting before 11 a.m. on January 10.