'Ideas are always flowing': Charlie Hustle CEO, founder says T-shirt ideas come from moments on, off field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Charlie Hustle, every T-shirt is a story. This year, for Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas is the backdrop.

Wally Hiatt came to the Country Club Plaza store to pick one up for his wife.

"Road to Las Vegas," Hiatt said. "She had to have one."

Other shoppers agreed it's not hard to find something to love at Charlie Hustle.

"They come up with great ideas. I mean, the prints of the city," said shopper Melissa Castaneda. "They represent us pretty well."

Chase McAnulty, Charlie Hustle CEO and founder, said every T-shirt is a canvas for storytelling. Six years and many Chiefs championship shirts later, the design ideas are still flowing.

"Our job is to really share the culture of football here in Kansas City," McAnulty said.

If inspiration strikes overnight, the company can produce and launch a shirt the next morning.

Employees pack and process items as quickly as possible, and the next few weeks will be no different.

"It's a key moment, two weeks that we got to capture," McAnulty said. "Going to Vegas, there's plenty of more stories to tell."

Designs come from moments on and off the field, featuring a cast of characters KC loves — cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive tackle Chris Jones and even Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach.

"Getting into the culture and celebrating all the moments of the team," McAnulty said. "Not just the players, but [the] front office, some of the sayings."

It comes down to staying true to the Charlie Hustle brand while finding new ways to tell the story, like Travis Kelce's infamous heart hands.

"It really connects Kansas City and who we are as a brand with the KC heart," McAnulty said.

