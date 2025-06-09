'If she can do it, I can do it': New friendship inspires young woman to take leap

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

A 68-year-old Shawnee resident is proving that age is just a number when it comes to crossing items off your bucket list.

Yogini Amin encouraged 27-year-old Cristal Angeles to make the jump and go skydiving.

The duo met at Optum, a free fitness and community center for anyone over the age of 55. Amin attends the yoga classes daily, while Angeles is a psych coordinator and receptionist.

Amin called herself a daredevil. She's done other exciting things, like climbing Mount Kilimanjaro and getting to the base camp at Mount Everest.

Angeles, however, was a little more apprehensive.

"When I was on the plane, I did feel nervous, and I was thinking to myself, 'What did I get myself into?'" Angeles said.

Angeles said skydiving had been on her bucket list for years, but she never found anyone willing to take the plunge with her until she met Amin.

"Miss Yogi got me this confidence to do it, and she pushed me," Angeles said.

While Amin didn't literally push her out of the plane, she provided the inspiration Angeles needed to finally take action.

"I was just like, if she can do it, I can do it," Angeles said.

For Amin, the experience was exhilarating, and she said she'd gladly do it again.

"Only sad part is it took three minutes to come down," Amin said. "I would've loved to be up there a little bit more."

As for what's next on her adventure list, Amin has her sights set on another ambitious goal.

"Right now, Antarctica," Amin said. "I want to hike there, if I can."

Amin continues to move and live actively, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps — or in this case, her jumps.

