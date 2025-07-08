'If you can help, you should': KC burger joint, non-profit, raise funds for Texas flood relief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several area nonprofits and a local burger joint in the heart of the River Market are heating up their fundraising efforts for the victims of the Texas Hill Country flash floods.

Kansas Citians are known to show up in times of need, and this time is no different.

“My wife and I moved from Texas a couple years ago," said Matt Chapman, co-owner of Disco Burger. "We still have a lot of friends and family down there. My parents still live in the area, just outside of the Hill Country."

Chapman and his business partner, Darren Carter, believe the giving spirit is the foundation of any good business.

“I think it’s just something that we both feel passionate about," Carter said. "You know, extending a hand when you can.”

Following the news of the devastating flash floods in Texas, the business partners created their version of the iconic Texas Whataburger. It is on the Disco Burger menu for a limited time for $13.

On Monday, 100% of the proceeds from this special menu item will be sent directly to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to help the victims.

20% of all proceeds from the day will be donated as well.

“Often times, if you can put a message to what you’re trying to do, a lot of those people that have been kind of feeling that paralyzed feeling, where they want to help but they don’t exactly know how, if you can, if you’ve got an idea to help, I think you’ll find a lot of the community will get behind it,” Carter said.

Operation BBQ Relief is already active in Kerrville, Texas.

2,900 meals have already been distributed to the community, and a delivery truck is on the way with ingredients to provide 10,000 additional meals.

“We’re doing 1,600 meals for dinner tonight," said Head of Logistics and Inventory, Chris Huggins. "So they’re in the process of chopping onions, chopping pork loins, getting the rice ready, and getting all that for us to start dinner serving and getting food out to these people around four o’clock."

There are about 18 to 20 volunteers from Operation BBQ Rescue in Kerrville. Huggins is asking anyone with the means to donate their time or money to the cause.

“It’s terrifying to think about what these families have been through,” said Huggins. “It’s heart-wrenching to think about. I can’t change it for ‘em, can’t make it any better for ‘em, but I can serve a hot meal and hopefully give them a few minutes of comfort. And hopefully that helps them in a small way.”

Operation BBQ Relief is stationed at the Walmart and Gibson’s Discount Center in Kerrville, Texas. They will feed the community twice a day at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Back in Kansas City, Disco Burger’s sister bar, Varsity Club, will also be donating 20 percent of all its proceeds on Monday to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

Varsity Club also partnered with LALO Tequila to create a special margarita just for the day. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the foundation.

“The issue at hand is still kind of ongoing, so I think a lot of people are gonna need to step forward and kind of help how they can,” said Carter. “We’re hoping for a great turnout and expecting nothing less.”

