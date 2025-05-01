Ilona Maher, Team USA women's rugby set to face Team Canada in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City loves the professional women's sports teams, which is why more athletes are coming into the city and CPKC Stadium.

Ilona Maher, Team USA women's rugby set to face Team Canada in Kansas City

On Friday, the stadium will be filled with fans set to watch Team USA women's rugby take on Team Canada.

The athletes are in it to win it, hoping to show off their skills and earn a spot on the team heading to the World Cup in England in August 2025.

Jack McCormick

"I've seen women's sports change and grow immensely," Hope Rogers, a player, said. "Especially in America, you're seeing more and more teams and more young girls being able to pick it up, which is amazing to see."

The match up against Team Canada will break attendance records if the expected crowd comes to watch at the CPKC Stadium.

Jack McCormick

"The pace of change [in women's sports] over the last three years has been incredible," Sally Horrox, chief of Women's World Rugby, said. "Fans are coming to the sport and they love the sport."

It's only fitting that the historic match will take place at the nation's first stadium dedicated to female athletes.

Jack McCormick

"Now we have the resources that we deserve, and to be in the stadium with the fans coming out, it's amazing to see how far we've come," Erica Koulibaoy, a player, said.

For the Kansas City Sports Commission, the match puts the city at the forefront for hosting the women's rugby World Cup in 2033.

Jack McCormick

"Here in KC, you know we will take advantage of any opportunity we can," President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, Kathy Nelson, said. "We want the athletes to feel our passion for women's sports here, but we also want this to be a page in our book of here's what else we can do."

Kansas Citians may be a bit biased, so take it from an athlete who is known worldwide.

Jack McCormick

"I'm really excited to play in the stadium, the turf looks good and the seats are awesome," Ilona Maher said. "We've been mostly practicing, so I haven't experienced the city as much, but I hear the barbecue's good."

Maher has taken the world by storm with her performance in the Olympics, Dancing with the Stars and social media.

Now, she's taking on Kansas City.

"We had a signing today and we had so many young girls from rugby teams and even young boys who now come up to me and are so excited to meet me," Maher said. "It's kind of like, when you see it, you can be it."

The goal is to show Team Canada how it's done on U.S. soil.

Jack McCormick

"The people suiting up that day, that's their destiny, that's their moment," Kate Zachary, team captain, said. "That's our opportunity to take it and be confident."

The goal is also to inspire young Kansas Citians to set and achieve their goals.

"I never dreamed of being a professional athlete, never dreamed of being a professional rugby player," Maher said. "It never seemed realistic at the time. But I think we're making these dreams more tangible."

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 2.

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.