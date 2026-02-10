'I'm all for it': customers eligible for Amazon Prime Air react to same-day drone delivery

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Customers who live 7.5-miles-or-less from the Amazon distribution center in Kansas City, Kansas, will now qualify for Prime Air drone delivery.

After several months of planning and coordination with local, state and federal agencies, Amazon announced Monday that it launched the service for roughly 177,100 customers in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Air’s launch in Kansas City marks the seventh market in the country to have drone service. Other markets include Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, San Antonio, Tampa and Detroit.

JuYeon Kim

“Between the Chiefs stadium developing, a new mayor, there’s a lot going on here and it’s exciting" said Amir Elbertai, who lives in a neighborhood within the delivery zone. "I think it’s cool that we get this opportunity.”

Elbertai browses on Amazon himself to shop for household items, groceries and gifts. For him, it has always been about convenience.

“You don’t have to hop in your car and go to the store,” said Elbertai.

Right in the middle of KSHB 41 News reporter JuYeon Kim's interview with Elbertai, an Amazon delivery drone flew over carrying a package for someone in the neighborhood.

“That was the first time I saw one. That was really good timing,” said Elbertai. “If it saves on fuel, you don’t need a big giant truck driving around town. I mean, I’m all for it if it’s a greener alternative to delivering packages.”

JuYeon Kim

Amazon Prime Air will generally cost $4.99 per delivery for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime customers.

“If it’s last minute, I’d pay a couple dollars more to have it delivered right now by drone," Elbertai said. "If it’s something I need by today."

Lerria Shaw, who lives a few blocks away, was surprised and excited as well to see a drone flying by for the first time.

JuYeon Kim

“I thought maybe it was some kid had a toy or something playing with it," Shaw said. "I didn’t know it was Amazon."

Drone presence and noise do not bother him at all, but his one concern about using the service is security.

JuYeon Kim

“How do you get notified that your package is there so it doesn’t have to be sitting there for a long time? People come by and just snatch things off your porch and go on by your business,” said Shaw.

Elbertai is more excited about the benefits as long as it is physically safe.

“I don’t think it’s gonna interfere with day-to-day lives," he said. "They are low enough; I don’t think it’s interfering with aircraft or helicopters. So as long as it’s safe, I’m all for it.”