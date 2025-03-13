'I’m here to encourage them': Program offers technology education to incarcerated women.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Tanesha Whitelaw tried to get her life back together.

But it wasn’t easy.

Program offers technology education to incarcerated women.

“There were times when they said no if you went to get a job because of your background or what they saw on paper,” says Whitelaw, remembering some of the challenges she faced after leaving jail.

She also had to fight for her family.

“It kind of breaks relationships with your kids,'' Whitelaw said. "So you have to gain that back."

She served time for drug and gun charges. After leaving prison, she wanted change.

“Once you go home, you have to be the best version of yourself and also try to fill in what you missed,” said Whitelaw.

KU’s Center for Digital Inclusion helped her fill some gaps. Now, she’s the one offering support to others through the program.

It’s like seeing her old self in the mirror.

“I’m here to encourage them," Whitelaw said. "That's important. I'm here to empower them and just let them be the best versions of themselves.”

Through technology education, CDI opens doors to new possibilities.

“When I was in prison, I didn't have the technology skills that we can offer women now," Whitelaw said. "So when you come home, you can be successful. You can know how to navigate through society,”

They also have opportunities to make changes in their lives. Director Hyunjin Seo sees the change firsthand for women in.

“You kind of see that their confidence is boosted, and they say that they are more confident and able to express themselves,” said Seo.

KSHB

Since 2019, CDI has served more than 1,000 women through the technology education program

They work with four correctional facilities on both sides of the state line: Shawnee County Department of Corrections, Wyandotte County Department of Corrections, Clay County Jail, and Johnson County Adult Residential Center.

CDI also supports women who are leaving jail.

“It was a big opportunity, and it just opened the door for more opportunities,” said Whitelaw.

Doors she wants to keep open for more second chances to come.

