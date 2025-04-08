'I’m not hitting the panic button': Armourdale furniture business owner shares thoughts on tariffs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — President Donald Trump's tariffs continue to be a main topic for consumers and businesses. From clothing to coffee, it seems most products may get pricier, including furniture.

Armourdale Furniture & Mattress Store has been in business for close to a century. Third-generation owner Brian Gersh said his family's business has survived multiple recessions and COVID-19.

Armourdale furniture business owner shares thoughts on tariffs

So when it comes to tariffs, Gersh said they don't scare him just yet.

"It’s very early on to know if there’s going to be any major economic disruption," Gersh said. "But I’m not hitting the panic button. I am not raising prices for our customers."

Gersh said his store receives products from Asia, Canada and even the U.S. However, by the looks of potential import and export increases, Gersh may eventually not have a choice but to raise prices.

University of Missouri-Kansas City supply chain management professor Larry Wigger explained it's the uncertainty that's the scariest. Most businesses don't know what's going to happen, so they can't prepare for how bad the economy could get.

"Is this just wack-a-mole, let’s make a deal? Or is it, this is long-term industrial policy, we’re gonna make the systemic changes how we’re driving American industry to do things," Wigger said.

Depending on how long these tariffs hold, Wigger said consumers should expect to pay more, even if it's for American-made goods.

"If 50% of it is a material or manufactured thing that comes from a tariffed country, then that 50% of it is going to go up by that much," Wigger said.

Gersh said he is determined to keep prices as they are.

"I will eat as much of the tariffs that I am able to," Gersh said.

But for now, Gersh is staying calm. The business has been through hardships before, and he believes it can do it again.

—