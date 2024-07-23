'I'm part of this now': KC-area woman preparing to compete in 2024 Paralympics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rachel Watts says she's still in shock after qualifying for this year's Paralympics in the triathlon.

Despite her struggles with multiple sclerosis, Watts persevered and is grateful to represent Team USA in Paris.

KSHB 41 met Watts when she was working to qualify. With her spot on the team secure, her training continues.

She also works as works as a nurse and is a single mother.

"Trying to balance all of that, plus training, instead of just being a full time athlete alone where my primary focus is training, um, it’s challenging, but it’s also fun," Watts said. "Life is never boring right now."

KSHB 41 met with Watts during her swimming practice at the High Blue Wellness Center in Belton, Mo.

"Focus focus focus," Watts said. "This chapter is, how do I rest and recover the best possible to make sure that I get to Paris, able to perform my absolute best."

Watts said her multiple sclerosis makes swimming a challenge.

"I’m full right side affected, both upper and lower body, and I have difficulty coordinating my movements because of my realities with multiple sclerosis, and swimming really uses all of that," Watts said.

Watts said being in the pool allows all the thoughts from her busy life to wash away.

"It’s almost just meditative, I guess, like a full body meditation when I swim," Watts said.

Her goal is to have her best race yet when she's in Paris and build on that experience for future competitions.

"I get to go learn how to race better at this level and really prepare for LA in 2028," Watts said.

The Paralympics begin August 28 and run through September 8.

Watts is racing on September 1.

You can follow her journey on social media.

