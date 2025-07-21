'I'm proud': Ted Lasso films season 4 at Midtown Gate's BBQ, veteran employee fills in as waitress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday was an usual day of work for Beatrice Hooker at Gates Bar-B-Q's Midtown location.

Hooker, a 30-year employee and current supervisor of Gates, said she was a natural when she filled in as a waitress during filming with Warner Bros.

While Hooker and Gates Bar-B-Q only confirmed working with Warner Bros., this Ted Lasso post by Apple TV resembles the barbecue joint's Midtown location:

We’re not in Richmond anymore.#TedLasso Season 4 is now in production. pic.twitter.com/xX0LaqofBB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 21, 2025

"It was really nice for them to come, for Warner Brothers to come here, and to be like, 'This is what we're going to do, we choose Gates,'" Hooker said. "That was really special and I'm sure Mr. Gates is really proud of it. I'm proud, too."

The city of Blue Springs confirmed a film permit was issued for Ted Lasso to film in the city. Earlier this month, the city of Lee's Summit said a special event permit for Ted Lasso filming had been submitted but was not yet approved.

