'I’m ready to hug my girl': KCI passengers deal with delays after FAA equipment outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City International Airport was impacted by an FAA equipment outage at air traffic control on Friday.

Some passengers experienced diverted flights and the airport had both delayed departures and arrivals.

Brian Luton/KSHB Aimee Logan

“It was delayed, and then it was delayed, and we finally got a time, but then they just circled and took a big loop, and then it’s 10 more minutes delayed," said Aimee Logan, who was waiting with a group of parents for their kids to return home from a school trip to Colorado.

Benjamin Blackwell's Friday flight to Dallas was canceled. He is a Texas Longhorn fan and has tickets to Saturday's game in Austin.

His flight was re-booked to Saturday morning.

"I may decide to keep my rental car and drive back to Dallas," he said. "That way, I can get to my game tomorrow.”

Brian Luton/KSHB Erika and Zhada Gibbs

Zhada Gibbs returned to Kansas City on Friday from a week-long school trip to Colorado. Her flight landed two hours later than expected.

“It was so terrible, I was actually really angry about it. I wanted to go home so bad with my mom," Zhada said.

Her mom was among many parents waiting for their children to return from the Colorado trip at baggage claim.

Brian Luton/KSHB Erika and Zhada Gibb hug after Zhada's delayed flight lands at KCI on Sept. 19, 2025.

“It was her first flight, first time she’s ever flown and it was without me, so it was a little nerve wracking. We were really happy when they got back home," Erika Gibbs, Zhada's mom, said.

After a day filled with delays, Kansas Citians said they were just happy to be home.

“I’m ecstatic to see my daughter. They’re not allowed to have cell phones on this trip, so I’m ready to hug my girl," Logan said.

