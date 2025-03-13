IMAGES | Nelson-Atkins releases designs of 6 finalists for museum transformation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Artannounced Thursday the six finalists and their designs for an expansion and transformation of the museum.

Starting Saturday, March 15, visitors will have the opportunity to see the designs in person at the museum in a free exhibit running through June 1. The museum has also established an online portal where the public can see the different designs and offer feedback.

The six finalists represent entries from teams across the world, including Tokyo, Genoa, New York (X2), Chicago and Los Angeles.

The competition was initially announced in June 2024.

The six finalists were chosen through a months-long review process that started in October 2024. The competition attracted 182 teams from 30 countries on six continents.

Clockwise from top left: Kengo Kuma & Associates; Renzo Piano Building Workshop; Selldorf Architects; Studio Gang; Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism; WHY Architecture Designs from six finalists named for the expansion and transformation of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

“These six concept designs articulate six unique visions of a new and even more dynamic Nelson-Atkins,” Nelson-Atkins Board of Trustees and Architect Selection Committee Chair Evelyn Craft Belger said in Thursday’s announcement. “This is a thrilling moment for the museum and our community when we start to visualize an identity that will carry us through the coming decades.”

After the public review process is completed on June 1, the museum’s Architect Selection Committee will conduct final interviews and make their recommendation to the museum’s Board of Trustees for final approval. The board would then work with the winner to refine the design and set a timetable for construction and completion.

“We asked for bold, inspiring moves that also respected the existing museum campus, and I’m so happy to say that we’ve received them in these initial designs,” Nelson-Atkins Director and CEO Julián Zugazagoitia said Thursday. “Each is a fascinating response to a complex project brief; Together, they bring myriad perspectives.”

Firms were asked to submit their ideas centered around a roughly 61,000-square-foot addition, a part-renovation of the original building and a strategy to activate and amplify the outdoor spaces surrounding the museum.

Regardless of the final cost, the budget will be funded entirely by private donations. The museum says the campaign would represent “the single biggest investment in the arts in Kansas City in recent years.”

The competition is being administered by London-based Malcolm Reading Consultants.

The finalists

(Click on the link for each project to read more about their vision.)

Kengo Kuma and Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants Media Image 1 (Opening toward the street)



Kengo Kuma and Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 2 (Arrival through the new education wing)

Kengo Kuma and Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 3 (Paths connecting through the site and into buildings)

Kengo Kuma and Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 4 (Rozzelle Court)





Kengo Kuma and Associates and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Model Photo

Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 1 (New entrance of the museum through the North Plaza)

Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 2 (View of the South Pavilion)

Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 3 (View of the Sculpture Garden and South Pavilion)

Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 4 (A new covered outdoor area and vantage point over the South Lawn)

Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Model Photo

Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants Media Image 1 (North Arrival Portico)

Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 2 (View Looking West)





Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 3 (View of North Court Looking South)





Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 4 (East Elevation)





Selldorf Architects and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Model Photo





Studio Gang and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 1 (Art Bluﬀ)





Studio Gang and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 2 (Art Bluﬀ with the enhanced Donald J. Hall Sculpture Park)





Studio Gang and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 3 (The museum’s north side with landscape and pavilions)





Studio Gang and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 4 (Welcome/Lobby looking west)





Studio Gang and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Model photo

Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 1 (Cultural Campus)





Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 2 (New Wing and Sculpture Park)





Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 3 (Second Floor Transparent Galleries)





Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 4 (Aerial View/Sculpture Park)





Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Model photo

WHY Architecture and Malcolm Reading Consultants. Media Image 1 (Aerial View/Sculpture Park)





WHY Architecture and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 2 (Oak Street Education and Black Box Entrance)





WHY Architecture and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 3 (South Plinth Landscape and Photo Galleries)





WHY Architecture and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Media Image 4 (South Plinth Restaurant and Photo Galleries)





WHY Architecture and Malcolm Reading Consultants.



Model photo

