Immigrant and faith groups rally Tuesday night in Olathe to inspire action

Immigrant rights and faith organizations held a rally Tuesday night in Olathe in support of the area's immigrant community.

Organizers said the goal of the vigil was to spark a light of inspiration.

Hundreds of people attended the event.

“When you stand in solidarity with people you love, it's hard not to take action," said Ashley Hernandez, one of the event organizers and speakers. Hernandez works with the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth, in their Office of Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation.

“We’re bringing light to the situation, hopefully, and we're really making it a religious imperative to stand with immigrants,” said Rabbi Moti Rieber with Kansas Interfaith Action. “We wanted the white community to get fired up about this — to stand, elevate, and escalate our actions.”

Hernandez said their message to immigrants is that you have a community behind you.

Carola Ratzlaff is an immigrant herself. She said she’s often accepted among some groups because she looks like a white person.

"I don't expect anyone to check my documents when I'm out on the street,” Ratzlaff said.

She works as a translator in a local school district and says immigration issues hit very close to home.

“I support them as friends because of my background," she said.

“We can't look back five years from now and wish we had done more,” said Angela Ferguson, who was also in the audience.

“Immigrants are in trouble, and we need to stand up for them," Ferguson said.

Kansas State Representative Melissa Oropeza spoke at the event. She said the vigil is especially meaningful during the week of the Fourth of July.

“This is what America, the United States, is built on. It is a melting pot of so many different cultures and so many different people,” said Oropeza.

"It's our history, and rather than making today's immigrants the 'other' or the problem, we should be embracing them, because that diverse culture is what truly makes America great,” said Hernandez.

