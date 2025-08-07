Immigration concerns take center stage in Kansas City at nation's largest Latino conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Immigration has emerged as the dominant topic at this year's Unidos US annual conference in Kansas City, with recent local ICE operations intensifying concerns among participants.

The event is the largest Latino conference in the country.

“Nobody should live under a cloud of fear,” said John Fierro. He works with local immigrants every day at Mattie Rhodes Center.

“Kansas City has experienced the same issues as other cities around the country,” he said.

The issues he’s talking about are President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

It has been a topic of discussion at the conference.

“Even in conversations happening outside of sessions, during the receptions, people are talking about immigration,” said Rita Fernandez, Unidos Director of Immigration Policy and Advocacy.

Organizers say local ICE operations have made the topic even more relevant.

“It really reminded us of the severity of the moment and brought it even closer to us,” Fernandez said.

Last week, agents from ICE and Homeland Security Investigations made several arrests at two El Toro Loco restaurants in Lenexa and Kansas City, Kansas.

ICE claims it was conducting a criminal federal search warrant to rescue victims of human trafficking.

“It creates a real sense of fear, trauma, and economic instability," said Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidosUS. "These folks are contributing to local economies."

“Latinos also want crime to be addressed, right? They don't want criminals on the street either,'' Fernandez said. "But what we are seeing is that even though the administration is saying “worst of the worst” and “we’re going after criminals,” that is not what's actually happening.”

For Unidos' President, the event is an opportunity not just for Latinos, but for the entire community.

“It’s really important for folks to know that they can come together, learn about important issues, and draw strength and courage from one another during this time,” said Murguía.

