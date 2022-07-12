KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The effects of Missouri's abortion trigger law following last month's Supreme Court ruling to overturn abortion protections from Roe vs Wade are still being decided.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling was looking at Kansas City, Missouri, as a spot for its annual conference in 2025.

A spokesperson with the NACAC told KSHB 41 News on Tuesday that it's continuing to evaluate several "factors" before making a final decision on where to host its 2025 conference.

"I think there is a broad-based concern on what we do and what happens when it seems like Missouri is not a hospitable place," Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas told KSHB 41 News.

Lucas initially made his feelings known about the potential loss of economic activity for Missouri the evening the SCOTUS ruling was released.

I have already learned today of a business that has declined to come to Kansas City, Missouri because of the eager action of our state leaders to restrict the rights of women and families.



I expect more to follow. I regret it, but understand. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 25, 2022

Lucas repeated his concerns Monday night in a tweet .

"I'm disappointed for the Missouri businesses, hotels and workers who lose when our state puts up a not welcome sign," Lucas said.

According to a spokesperson with NACAC, the organization has not made a final decision on a location.

The spokesperson also said the NACAC notified Visit KC that it was pausing its selection to weigh a range of factors and that Kansas City is among several sites being considered for the conference.

Kansas City was recently selected by FIFA to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup. In addition, Kansas City is also the host of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"We have seen issues in the past, whether they be bathroom bills, whether they are related to reproductive rights now, LGBTQ policies, that there are number of groups, conventions, that say, we have a concern going to a place where not everyone feels welcome," Lucas said.

These are a major events that the Kansas City Sports Commission and others worked tirelessly to get.

Front and center of that effort was President and CEO of the sports commission, Kathy Nelson.

As far as the NACAC conference goes, Nelson said they have not received official word on whether or not it will come to town.

"I would just ask and hope that our friends at the state level realize that when they say something, when they pass things, that has an impact on people that are trying to pitch things right here in Kansas City," Lucas said.

