In a town impacted by divisive government shutdown, Leavenworth stood united for Veterans Day

Attendees of the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade — known as the oldest Veterans Day observance in the country — might have noticed an absence of active military members and active military vehicles. Parade organizers say it was due to the government shutdown.

Several reenactment groups and military vehicle preservation groups filled in the gaps. The parade lived up to its reputation of being the largest west of the Mississippi, because despite the government shutdown impacts, there were only two fewer entries in this year's parade compared to the 2024 parade, according to Becky Johnson, who sits on the parade's executive board.

The annual flyover also looked different this year. Instead of a military flyover from the Air Force, a retired Army major from Basehor, Kansas, flew his personal Stearman biplane over the parade three times, Johnson said.

The government shutdown didn't impact all traditions at the parade.

"For 21 years, I've been honored to play taps at 11 o'clock because it's the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month," Curtis Marsh said.

For Marsh, he got to carry on a very personal tradition — one that honors his father, a veteran buried at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery.

"My father passed away 20 years ago, and for his military funeral, they had a recorded version of taps," Curtis said. "That kind of broke my heart. He was a musician. He got me into music and I am a trumpet player."

That's when Curtis decided he'd volunteer to play taps at the Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade.

In a town home to thousands of federal workers, Leavenworth residents have felt the impacts of the shutdown for weeks.

Justin Sanford, pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, said he's seen the impacts of the government shutdown on local families.

"Every Sunday there's always a request for praying for those impacted by this," he said.

But on Veterans Day, it wasn't about the divisive shutdown, it was about coming together and standing united.

"Today means freedom, happiness, I'm still alive," said Navy veteran Edmon Paul Stroda. '

Stroda says he's been to other parades before, "but this one here, everyone shows up for it."

