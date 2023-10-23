Inclusion Connection’s PawsAbilities store helps adults with special needs enter workforce

OLATHE, Kan. — The holiday season is a few short months away and an Olathe nonprofit needs your help getting ready for the season of giving.

Inclusion Connection is a nonprofit whose programs help adults with special needs enter the workforce and become independent.

"Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of services available for our special needs community and especially for those individuals that are 21 and they graduate high school," explained Courtney Gebauer, director of community engagement with Inclusion Connection. "We're really trying to branch out and give these people really just being able to live independently and successful."

Inclusion Connection’s "PawsAbilities" store is bridging that gap one stitch at a time. More than a dozen students living with special needs are put to work inside the store and can be seen sewing items sold inside their store and baking delicious dog treats, all while learning basic skills like how to work as a team and becoming self-sufficient.

The store is routinely looking for donated t-shirts and monetary donations to help broaden their reach and to stock up for the season of giving.

“It's so I can be independent with my friends," Inclusion Connections student Matthew Horn said.

Inclusion Connection recently added a Transition Academy next to its Olathe store; enrolled students can learn how to do laundry, cook and learn what it takes to live independently.

"Our parents are absolutely loving it, they find that their kids are actually washing their hands, brushing their teeth, flossing, doing all those things that are so important," Gebauer said.

Even though they've expanded, Gebauer says the program continues to see wait lists of people eager to join. Inclusion Connections is looking at expanding the program and building an independent living space for students.

"If we have more money, we'll be able to have more students and be able to help more people in the community," Gebauer said.

