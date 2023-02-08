Independence 1st grade class writes encouraging letters to Chiefs cheerleaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a unique assignment in Miss White’s first grade class Wednesday.

The Benton Elementary teacher in Independence asked her students to write letters to the Chiefs cheerleaders before they head to the Super Bowl.

“I have a very special connection, because my sister is a cheerleader,” White said. “So we thought it would be great to write them good luck letters so that they know that we are thinking about them.”

The first graders were excited to share their letters and read them aloud.

Here are two examples:

“Dear cheerleader, I love you. I hope you win. Good luck at the Super Bowl, I hope I see you. From, Lacey.”

“Dear cheerleader, Good luck at the Super Bowl. We love you. Love, Jalissa.”

Lacey drew a picture of a cheerleader and Jalissa’s included something special.

“Those are fireworks when they win the Super Bowl,” she said.

White said she is going to deliver those letters to her sister, who will share them with the cheerleaders before the big game.

—