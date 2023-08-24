Independence asking for public input on transportation, bike shop manager shares his thoughts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Independence launched it's Transportation for All Study this week. The goal is to make any and all forms of transportation easier, whether it's buses, sidewalks or bike lanes.

But before they can do any work, the city is asking for input from residents via a survey.

That includes people like Rick Frazier, an Independence native and manager at Independence-based Peddler's Cycling and Fitness. He's worked there for almost 50 years and has created a community of bike riders.

"Our group is more just social," Frazier said. "They come to have fun. We’ll ride the ride, then after the ride we’ll go up to Three Trails and have a cold beverage."

Frazier thinks the city should add more bike lanes. He wants less bike lanes on major roadways, but more in areas like downtown Independence.

"There’s a lot of historic sites locally here in Independence that could be seen on bicycles," Frazier said. "More people will get out and exercise and ride if there’s more bike lanes."

That kind of input is exactly what the city wants to hear in this survey.

It's not just bike lanes, it's about adding sidewalks in neighborhoods and repairing them, hopefully making it easier for people to get around.

Bridget McCandless with the Independence City Council explained even the buses need improvements, especially on the hotter days like Kansas City has seen this summer.

"It’s not just can you get on a bus, but where do you wait for a bus, is there shade, is it on the side of the road where there’s lots of traffic and how long do you have to wait?" McCandless said.

She's hoping people will speak up about their issues and questions concerning transportation in Independence, and now is the time to do so with the survey.

"I hope that we are recognizing that there are lots of different kids of needs, and so you have to address their transportation needs, along with what folks are looking to accomplish, how they can stay employed, get to work, raise families," McCandless said.

This, of course, is a long term plan, and they're only in phase one.

"Anybody who thinks sidewalks are coming tomorrow, probably not," McCandless said. "But unless you begin planning today, you’re never gonna see the sidewalks in the future."

