Independence burn ban issued through Saturday morning

Phillip Hawkins
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Fire Department issued a burn ban effective immediately Thursday until 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

The ban is the result of forecasted 20-30 mph winds, with gusts up to 40 mph, over the next 36 hours.

“The forecasted high winds can easily create conditions where rapidly moving natural cover fires can occur,” IFD Assistant Chief Michael Ditamore said. “Furthermore, in the interest of community safety, citizens are reminded to properly dispose of smoking materials, fireplace logs and barbecue charcoal by placing them in a metal container after dousing with water.”

