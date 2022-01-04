Independence Center reopens after water main break

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Center reopened Tuesday around noon, a day after the shopping center was forced to close early due to a water main break.
The mall posted the news on social media and said that the southwest main mall entrance will remain closed.
"We ask you to stay out of the taped areas," the post said. "You will be able to get into Dick's Sporting Goods and Dillard's through their main entrances."
Independence Center closed early Monday after below-freezing temperatures caused a water main to break and led to flooding inside the mall.