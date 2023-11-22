Independence City Council votes to open Adventure Oasis water park to non-residents in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Non-Independence residents are once again invited to make a splash at the Adventure Oasis water park, the city announced Wednesday.

The Independence water park has closed its gates to non-residents of the city since 2020, but the Independence City Council voted Monday to re-open the park to the general public for the 2024 season.

"We are excited to welcome back citizens from across the metro area to Adventure Oasis," Mayor Rory Rowland said. "We look forward to family fun all summer long and hope community members from across our area come and visit Independence.”

Admission into the water park will be $10 for Independence residents and $15 for non-residents.

Holiday-special season passes will be on sale from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1 at $80.50 per person, and $114.50 for non-residents. Standard prices are $95 in Independence and $135 for non-residents.

“Adventure Oasis is a safe, family-friendly waterpark and we are happy to be able to again offer it to all those looking to stay cool this summer,” Councilmember Brice Stewart said.

