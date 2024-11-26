Independence high school seniors restock Hanthorn school pantry after destructive fire

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Pre-schoolers in class at Hanthorn Early Education School in Independence aren't worried about having extra food and coats at home, but many families depend on the school's donation pantry.

When a fire broke out in the employee break room on Nov. 4, all of the food pantry donations and reserves were destroyed.

"People are constantly getting food from this building," teacher Kara Cavanaugh said. "I think it had a pretty big impact on those families."

A faulty light fixture fell from the break room ceiling and a chair caught on fire. Thankfully, no students were in the building and no one was hurt.

However, hundreds of coats, diapers and food items had to be thrown away due to smoke damage.

Hanthorn's principal explained the teachers and staff had stocked the pantry in preparation for the holidays.

Isabella Ledonne

"To hear that it all had to be thrown away because of the fire was definitely disheartening," Phong Nguyen said.

That's when a group of high school students at Truman High School in Independence started to work on a solution.

"We got to see a lot of good come out of this with high school students coming together in this district providing some of those donations back again for us," Nguyen said.

Truman High School senior Justine Souder is one of the students who stepped up when she heard about the fire.

Isabella Ledonne

"Not everybody is fortunate to have a meal on their table," Souder said. "Not everybody is fortunate to have this kind of stuff."

Souder organized donation efforts across the community for a group assignment.

The Independence PTA, other schools and Independence residents helped pitch in. It led to more than 200 items filling Hanthorn's pantry.

"Seeing all of those donations made me really happy because people really do care about these families," Souder said.

Souder gets to see the impact of her efforts first-hand as a student instructor at Hanthorn.

Cavanaugh explained what started as a class project has turned into something more.

Isabella Ledonne

"When I was watching Justine being interviewed by you, I almost got a little teary eyed because this is making a huge impact when she was talking about how many items she has raised," Cavanaugh said.

Hanthorn families can enjoy all the pantry has to offer for the upcoming holiday on Thursday, thanks to the giving nature of the Independence community.

"They want to help, they care," Souder said. "It shows that there are still good people out there."

Hanthorn is still accepting donations.

The school is seeking food items, diapers, toiletries, educational toys and clothing for 2T - 5T, including hats, gloves and coats.

Donations can be brought directly to the school at 1511 S Kings Highway, Independence until winter break begins in December.

—

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.