Independence man died Sunday morning in crash on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 67-year-old Independence man died in a crash Sunday on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Missouri.

The man lost control of his 1997 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck and ran off the interstate.

The truck struck a signpost and a tree before it caught fire, according to the report.

The report states he was alone in the truck.

