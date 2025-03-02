Watch Now
Independence man died Sunday morning in crash on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 67-year-old Independence man died in a crash Sunday on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Missouri.

A crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol stated the victim, whose name was not released, was driving west on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Missouri.

The man lost control of his 1997 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck and ran off the interstate.

The truck struck a signpost and a tree before it caught fire, according to the report.

The report states he was alone in the truck.

