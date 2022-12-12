Independence man dies in wrong-way collision on I-435 near Quivira Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man died in a head-on crash involving three vehicles Sunday night on Interstate 435 near Quivira Road in Overland Park, Kansas.

At around 11:37 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling west on eastbound Interstate 435, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

The driver struck another vehicle head-on near Quivira Road. The wrong-way vehicle then continued west and collided with another vehicle traveling eastbound, police say.

The driver of the first vehicle struck by the wrong-way driver died on the scene. He was identified as Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Missouri.

The driver of the second eastbound vehicle struck was not injured.

The Overland Park Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.