Independence man indicted in fatal shooting on Huttig Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man, 36, has been indicted in connection to the fatal shooting inside a residence on Huttig Avenue on October 5, 2021.

A Jackson County Grand jury indicted Myles Blesz, 36, on charges of Murder in the 2nd Degree, Armed Criminal Action, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of a Weapon for possession a firearm with a controlled substance.

According to court records, Independence police were dispatched to a residence on Huttig Avenue in the early morning hours of October 5 on a reported suicide.

A friend advised Waylon Williams had shot himself.

A nearby residence reported hearing an argument before a gunshot.

One witness told police he heard a pop when Blesz was the only one in the room with Williams, and he later helped Belsz toss two guns in the woods.

Detectives recovered two guns and the victims cell phone in the woods a couple blocks away.

Shell casings in the residence matched one of the guns found in the woods.

Blesz later reportedly told detectives that he shot Williams but didn't mean to do it.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000.00 bond.