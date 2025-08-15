Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman submits resignation, effective Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman submitted his resignation this week, city officials announced Friday.

The resignation took effect as of Friday.

Dustman notified his staff in an e-mail Thursday night.

"Effective tomorrow, I will be stepping down as the Police Chief and transitioning to another position within the city," Dustman said in the Thursday e-mail. "I have so deeply enjoyed my service to IPD and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Chief. As tough as it is to close that chapter, I am excited about what comes next."

Dustman said that one of his core beliefs was that if there was a time when he thought he was ineffective or a distraction, that "it would be time for me to step aside."

"I honor both those commitments with this decision," Dustman said.

"Chief Dustman's leadership has brought important advancements to the department, and we are grateful for his service to the City of Independence," outgoing City Manager Zach Walker said Friday in a release. "His commitment to supporting our officers and improving public safety will have a lasting impact."

Dustman, who has served as chief since 2022, had been on a personal leave from his position since Friday, May 23, during which Deputy Chief Jason Petersen ran the department.

A city spokesperson said Petersen will continue to oversee the department as the city launches a nationwide search for an interim Chief of Police.

Dustman had served in various roles in the department since he was hired as a police officer in July 2008. He earned the rank of sergeant in November 2014 and was promoted to captain in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

