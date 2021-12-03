Independence police chief announces retirement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey announced his retirement from the force on Friday.

Halsey has been working in the department in various roles since 1992 and has served as chief for the past five years, according to a release from the city of Independence.

“Chief Halsey has served our community for nearly 30 years with honor and courage,” City Manager Zach Walker said in the release. “We are lucky to have had his sound leadership through very challenging times for our city and at a time when the police profession has come under increased scrutiny nationwide."

Halsey is originally from Blue Springs, Missouri, and graduated from the Kansas City Regional Police Academy. After that, he joined the Independence Police Department.

"Chief Halsey served on the special response team, on the entry team, and as a sniper, an operator, supervisor and commander," the release said. "He has worked in both Gang and Arson Investigations as well as the Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshalls."

While on the force, he instituted various programs and was awarded multiple different honors.

"During his more than 29 years of service with the Independence Police Department, Chief Halsey has received many commendations including the Meritorious Service Award in 2002 for his assistance in the development of the Block Training Program. Several of his commendations were for his involvement in various drug investigations, meth lab discoveries and homicides," the release said. "In 2005, he received the Bronze Award at the KMBC-9 Metro Sheriffs and Police Association Valor Awards."

While the City searches for his replacement, Deputy Chief of Police Ken Jarnagin will serve as acting chief of police.

"The city of Independence will embark on a national search to fill the chief of police position," the release said.