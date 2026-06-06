Independence Police Department searching for missing 61-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is seeking the public's assistance locating a missing man, 61, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Scasselatti was last seen around 12:22 p.m. Saturday near West 30th Street and South Crysler Avenue in Independence, Missouri, in a silver 2018 Kia Soul.

He was driving to North Kansas City Hospital to get an item for his wife and has not returned — prompting police to issue and Endangered Silver Advisory.

Scasselatti has hazel eyes and bald hair. He weighs 230 pounds and is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

He was last seen in a navy blue tank top, red shorts and bright blue shoes.

Scasselatti suffers from short-term memory loss, TBI and seizures, per MSHP.

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