Independence Police investigating fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are investigating a fatal crash involving an Axis M200 motorbike.

Police say about 9 p.m. Thursday, the motorbike was eastbound on U.S. 24 Highway and trying to turn northbound on Sterling Avenue.

Police say the driver began traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 24 Highway and attempted to turn northbound in the southbound Sterling Avenue to westbound U.S. 24 Highway turn lane.

Police say the driver failed to negotiate the turn and struck the concrete curb at the intersection.

Police say the driver was ejected and suffered serious injuries.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say the driver was not wearing any safety equipment at the time of the crash.

Prior to the crash, police say they were attempting to stop the driver for multiple traffic violations.

Police say they are not releasing the identity of the driver due to his age.