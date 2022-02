KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at eastbound Interstate 70 west of Noland Road.

Kansas City Scout indicates the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Additional incident information lists two vehicles were involved, and the two left lanes are closed.

Independence police advise drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story and may be updated.