Independence police investigating fatal crash involving 3 vehicles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:10 p.m. near the intersection of Missouri 291 Highway and Gudgell Road, according to police.

Police said a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder traveling southbound struck the rear of a 2019 GMC Acadia.

That collision forced the 2019 GMC Acadia to strike a 2009 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead.

Both drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to local hospitals and treated for injuries.

