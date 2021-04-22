Independence police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for 88-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an 88-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Elmer Tolle was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 19400 block of East 38th Terrace Court South.

Tolle is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a brown hat, gray pants, a blue shirt and a brown jacket.

He also uses a cane and, according to police, “struggles to walk without falling due to neurological problems.”

Tolle drives a silver 2014 Subaru Outback SUV with Missouri license HS84C.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Independence police at 816-836-3600.