Independence Police need help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police are looking for a man who walked away from the 800 block of S. Main Street in Independence last night.

Police say 20-year-old Warren C. Roberts has cognitive impairment and the mindset of a child.

He was last seen southbound on South Main Street about 8:30 p.m.

He possibly left to go look for something to eat.

Warren is described as a black male, 5'7"-5'9", 180 pounds, last seen wearing a grey and white striped shirt and dark grey joggers.

If you see him, call 911 immediately or the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.