Independence police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that injured man, dog

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a man and dog in Independence.

On Saturday, police responded to U.S. Highway 40 and east 36th Street south just after 10 p.m.

Police were told there was a man in the roadway who had been hit by a vehicle.

On arrival, they located the man and his dog on the sidewalk.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now asking for information on the vehicle that was seen on surveillance video.

The video captured the suspects stop and then leave the scene.

—

