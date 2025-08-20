Independence School District aware of criminal investigation into employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School District announced Wednesday it is aware of a criminal investigation involving one of its employees.

In a news release, the district said it takes the charges seriously. The employee has been placed on administrative leave, per board policy.

The release further states there is no current evidence linking any ISD students to the allegations, and the district is working closely with law enforcement and investigators.

ISD sent communication to any families possibly associated with the employee. Support is available for any student or staff member in need.

