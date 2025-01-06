Independence School District cancels school Tuesday, Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE, MO — Following the storm that rolled in Sunday, the earliest students in the Independence School District (ISD) will return to the classroom is Thursday.

Dale Herl, superintendent for ISD, told KSHB 41's Jessica McMaster school will be closed due to weather on Tuesday.

However, Wednesday's cancellation is to allow for teachers and staff to have a make-up working day.

Monday was supposed to be a working day for staff, as students were already out of the classroom prior to the storm.

Herl said it's possible students may not return to the classroom at all this week.

"What really determines whether you can have school or not is how can your buses navigate through residential areas?" Herl said. "People will see I-70, and it looks great. Well, that may be the case, but that doesn’t mean a bus will get through your residential neighborhoods. If we can’t get buses through residential neighborhoods, that’s really what's gonna help make the determinations whether we can have school on Thursday or Friday."

