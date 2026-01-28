Independence School District names new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School District Board of Education announced Tuesday they selected Dr. Vickie Murillo to serve as superintendent beginning July 1, according to a news release from the school.

Murillo is currently the superintendent at the Council Bluffs Community School District in Iowa.

She was recently named one of the top 10 superintendents in the country by Education Insider, per the release.

"I am deeply honored and excited to serve as the new Superintendent of the Independence School District," Dr. Murillo stated in the news release. "I am committed to working tirelessly alongside our dedicated educators and staff to ensure that every student receives a world-class education and has the opportunity to reach their full potential. I am also truly excited about the opportunity to come home.”

Murillo grew up in Independence, earned a bachelor's degree from Evangel University in Missouri, her master's degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and her doctorate from Baker University.

“We are confident that Dr. Murillo will provide strong leadership and a clear path forward for our school district," ISD School Board President Carrie Dixon stated in the release. “We look forward to working closely with her as we collectively strive to provide a high-quality education for all of our students."

Dr. Cynthia Grant was selected to serve as the district's interim superintendent during the current school year.

