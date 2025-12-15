Independence School District cancels classes due to water service disruption

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence School District has canceled classes for Monday due to a water service disruption.

According to an email sent to families and staff, school district buildings do not have access to running water needed for restrooms and essential operations.

The district reports there is no school, no Early Child Education and no Kids' Safari.

ISD is actively awaiting information from the city to determine when water service can be restored.

According to the school district, if your student has already been dropped off at school, the district will be running bus routes back home.

