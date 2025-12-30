Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Independence standoff after domestic dispute

Independence police cruiser
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri Police Department is in a standoff with a man after a domestic dispute.

Officers were called to East College Street and N. Hocker Avenue just before 7:30 on a domestic dispute.

A male is refusing to come out of the house.

Other persons inside were able to vacate.

A swat vehicle with police officers and negotiators are on scene working get the male to vacate the home.

It's not know if there are any weapons in the house.

This is an ongoing story and may be updated.

