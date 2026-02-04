Independence voters chose candidates Tuesday to run in April general election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence voters on Tuesday selected two candidates for mayor who will face off in the April 7 general election, along with four candidates who will run for two at-large seats on the city council.

Bridget McCandless, a current member of the city council, received the most votes in the mayoral primary.

McCandless garnered 3,404 votes, ahead of Kevin King, who had 2,053 votes, according to the Jackson County Election Board.

Four of the five candidates for At-Large City Council advanced to the general election.

Current city councilman Jared Fears topped the candidates with 3,321 votes.

Lucy Young captured 3,093 votes and Cody Atkinson received 3,043 votes.

—